Outspoken media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has narrated how she survived a robbery attack in the wee hours of today morning.

In a video shared on Instagram, the self-acclaimed queen of comedy claimed she was nearly robbed at the GIMPA road on her way to work.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the robbers threatened her with knives to hand over her phones when she stopped by the roadside to vomit because she was feeling nauseous.

She narrated that she quickly pulled out her gun to defend herself but the robbers begged her pretending to be her fans.

Afia Schwar further stated that she purchased the gun to protect herself and would not hesitate to use it.

She also warned robbers not to attack her again as she loves violence.