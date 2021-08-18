- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed queen of Comedy Afia Schwarzenegger has found herself in hot waters after an audio of her planning on how to sabotage former President John Mahama surfaced on social media.

Afia Schwarzenegger is heard talking about how she will focus on Mahama’s second wife and not Martin Amidu.

It is believed that Afia Schwarzenegger was allegedly talking with some NPP members about how they can sabotage John Mahama during the 2020 elections.

According to the Snapchat user who leaked the information, the whole idea started with the Papa No allegation where the former president was named as the one responsible for Tracey Boakye’s pregnancy.

In the audio, Afia Schwar was heard saying they should focus their attention on John Mahama’s second wife and leave Martin Amidu for now.

Listen to the audio below:

The Snapchat user who made this allegation and released the audio is the same person who attacked Serwaa Amihere and listed some of the politicians she has been sleeping with days ago.