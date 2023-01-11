Afia Schwarzenegger publicly disgraced (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has once again managed to get her name back to dominating headlines in the last few days.

The actress and socialite have been pulling antics on social media and claiming to be sick, a move to annul her court case and escape prison.

Schwarzenegger has been recording videos of herself claiming to be in excruciating pain in her leg, spine and every other part of her body.

In the background of this, Afia Schwar’s estranged best friend, Nana Tornado has torn into the issue exposing and disgracing her.

According to Nana Tornado in a self-recorded video, Schwar’s knee problem has been there for ages and can’t understand why she is pretending it’s just a fresh injury.

He went on to caution the social media figure to stop the gimmicks and get ready for the court because she will definitely face the law.

WATCH THE VIDEO