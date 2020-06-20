Afia-Schwarzenegger-rages-on-Multimedia-as-she-shares-why-she’s-constantly-on-their-neck

Valentina Nana Agyiewaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has charged up on Multimedia as she reveals reasons why she is constantly grudging them.

The controversial TV personality and comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, has once again charged on Multimedia Broadcasting Company, owners of AdomTv, JoyFm among others.

Afia Schwarzenegger is known to be continually on the case of Multimedia, either teasing and laughing at them or firing them in videos.

Talking to Fiifi Prat on Kingdom Fm, Afia finally disclosed why she is always dissing Multimedia with her all.

Per her statement, the media house had published fake news and fabricated lies about her several times, sighting two examples.

Moreover, Afia Schwarzenegger got furious to a point in the interview the host Fiifi Prat had to come in and plead with her choice of language as she began insulting the behind media house exactly as she does in her videos.

Watch Video below: