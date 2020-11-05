Afia Schwarzenegger rain heavy curses on a little girl because her father trolled her on social media

Afia Schwarzenegger has done what can be described as unthinkable and most appalling by raining heavy curses on an innocent girl because her (the girl’s) father trolled her on social media.

Her curses are a way of retaliating to the comments the father of the little girl made about her. The man said Afia cheated on her husband and was caught. Literally, he meant that Afia Schwar is a strumpet.

In all fury, the controversial media personality didn’t take things lightly regarding the comment passed about her by the father of the girl identified as Nana Opoku Eric(Justin Papa) on Facebook hence the curses.

Read Afia’s reply Full of curses to the father, little girl, and his generation below;

Let me spell this to you .

I don’t give a fuck where my nudity is or where u keep it..

For you to think you will be sending it to me or posting it on my comment section perturbed me neither

Then I saw you holding a female child,I remember curses from Our forefathers..so may your daughter be abused more than I was in Jesus’s name

I didn’t cheat On anyone called my husband, I was abused n attack by ex but you claim you know the truth..

So if you are lying against me based on what you ve heard not what you know..May all your children suffer abuse in any relationship they find themselves in Jesus’s name..May they suffer hardship in Jesus’s name

The Bible said we should do good to the poor,so may every meal I give out on the street turns into poverty n lack in your life in Jesus’s name .

If the God of mogpa is alive..May every gift I give to orphans turned into lack n wants In your life in Jesus’s name.

Heaven Father May any mouth that accused me of cheating on my ex which is a total fabrication suffer this curses In Jesus’s name ..

May their destiny be ruined in the pit of hell by the power of the holy ghost.

Proverbs 26:2 says curses without cause shall not stand but becos you have lied against me may the God of Israel watch over his word In Jesus’s

Amen.

Good day..n feel free to showcase your foolishness anywhere.