Afia Schwarzenegger reacts after it was revealed Mzbel wanted her dead (VIDEO)

Controversial television presenter Afia Schwarzenegger has finally reacted to the confession by the PRO of the Of “Na Ye We” saying Mzbel wanted her dead.

Readers would remember that sometime last year Afia Schwarzenegger and her former bestie Mzbel got into a fierce fight that even made them drop deep secrets about each other.

Along the line, Mzbel threatened to deal with Afia Schwar by summoning her to the Ga god’s which she did but she was later duped by one of the fetish priests.

But the PRO in reacting to the claims by Mzbel made it clear that Mzbel was never duped but rather the work she wanted done couldn’t be done so they called her to come for her money which she refused to go for.

In reacting to the story, Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video on her timeline dancing and praising God with Oche Jonkings’ Oghene Doh song been played in the background.

She thanked God for her life and added that there was no way any human could end her life on earth.

From the look of things maybe the fight between the two would be much more serious this coming days.