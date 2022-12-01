Afia Schwarzenegger sentenced to 10 days in prison by the court

- Advertisement -

Information received just now indicates that Afia Schwar has been sentenced to 10 days in prison by the High Court “B” Tema for defaming Chairman Wontumi.

The court also convicted the host of United Showbiz Nana Ama McBrown and her panellists Kwame A Plus and Mr Logic for contempt of court over a court application filed by Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi.

The contemnors have been charged to pay GHc5,000 to the applicant while Afia Schwar was fined 5,000 penalty units (GHc60,000). A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Afia Schwar.