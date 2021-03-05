type here...
Afia Schwarzenegger’s son James Heerdegen consoles heartbroken girlfriend in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Afia Schwar’s son James Ian Heerdegen and his girlfriend’s relationship is far from over as a new video shows him cuddling her.

The comedienne earlier insisted that her sons were her investment and that although they won’t turn down free lunch, they will not marry any Ghanaian girl.

However, James has been seen with her supposed ex-girlfriend again afterards.

In a video trending on social media, James was seen consoling an all teary Naa Korshie in her room on campus.

While on the top bunk, James comforted a seemingly brokenhearted Naa Korshie and wrapped her in his arms.

Some have assumed that Naa’s tears fell as a result of Afia Schwar’s statement on social media denouncing her as a suitable girlfriend for her son.

However, the duo seems to be in love and we wait to see if James will go against his mother’s word.

Source:GHPAGE

