Controversial comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has made it a habit to always throw shots at her former best friend Mzbel at the slightest opportunity she gets.

In a latest video, Afia Schwarzenegger reacted to the news about the musician losing her twins through a miscarriage.

Afia Schwarzenegger who described Mzbel as a liar asked the “16 Years” hitmaker when she conceived.

According to the outspoken comedienne, Mzbel downloaded the sonogram on google to deceive Ghanaians.

“After drinking beer on live video, you download a picture on google claiming you had a miscarriage. If you are an evil person, you will never conceive twins. God doesn’t work like that”, Afia Schwarzenegger stated.

Afia Schwarzenegger also called Mzbel a bad nut following her split from her new friend Iona.

Watch the video below;

Ahhh…Afia Schwarzenegger speaks about Mzbel's miscarriage pic.twitter.com/iV7Z7mZ7Cq — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 29, 2020

It would be recalled that Mzbel recently revealed that she sadly lost her twins through a miscarriage.

The musician shared a picture of a sonogram on Instagram explaining how she felt after her loss.