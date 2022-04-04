- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger, a Ghanaian comedienne, appears to be ready to pursue a career as a musician.

Broda Sammy, a gospel singer, has been sighted in the studio with the controversial entertainment personality as they record what appears to be a gospel version of Afia’s now-famous catchphrase, ‘Dada Damoase.’

The two buddies can be seen in a video practising the song, which appears to be almost ready for release.

She captioned the video: “Studio time….Dada Damoase ft@brodasammy_nationsworshipper Shop my look @poksluxuryshopper Dropping on Monday 4th April”

Many music fans are aware that the term has already been immortalized in a song by Coded of the now-defunct music group 444.

However, Coded and Afia Schwar had a recent radio interview in which the latter berated the former and used a lot of unprintable terms on him for going ahead and recording a song with a phrase she coined without first asking her express agreement.

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwar, it appears, has also decided to profit from the term, and she is preparing to release her own song.

Let’s see how this yet-to-be release song goes after it’s officially released in the coming days.