Controversial television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has gone hard on the founder and leader of Lighthouse Chapel Bishop Dag Heward-Mills following his comments about the Otumfour.

In a leaked audio which has since gonve viral, Dag Heward-Mills is heard saying the Otumfour shouldn’t just seat and go around claiming to be the leader of the Ashanti kingdom.

He is in heard saying that one can only call himself a king or an otumfour if he is able to develop his kingdom and leave a good legacy that would be remembered by generations to come.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, she is saddened by the comments made by the respected preacher and more saddened with the apology he released yesterday.

In a video sighted online, Afia Schwar questioned the preacher as to what he and his church have done for Kumasi and the people despite operating in the region for a long time.

She went on to say that churches such as Lighthouse and her own church Winners chapel always transport their monies after church services in bullion vans.

Afia Schwar stated that she has a lot of deep secrets to reveal about the church but she is keeping them for now but would do that at the right time.

She asked it if Dag Heward-Mills doesn’t want any trouble he should do what is neccessay by apologizing to the Otumfour and also apologize for releasing that ‘bomb’ he calls a statement.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in his statement stated that the leaked audio was from a preaching he did some twenty(20) years ago.

He went on to say that the audio was released by some people who have vowed to make sure the church is closed down.