The clash between Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger keeps getting interesting as the former has reacted to all the allegations levelled against her.

In a new video, Ayisha Modi accused Afia Schwarzenegger of trying to initiate her into lesbianism but she refused.

Ayisha revealed that Afia Schwar came to her house at 3am with the intention of initiating her into occultic lesbianism which she declined.

She then disclosed that Afia Schwar has begged her on several occasions for money to feed her daughter Pena, adding that she has audios to buttress her allegations.

Ayisha further described Afia as a blackmailer and a witch who uses her witchcraft to destroy the lives of people.

Ayisha Modi also known as She Loves Stonebwoy rained insults and curses on the self-acclaimed queen of comedy and her entire family.

She then threatened to deal with Afia Schwarzenegger spiritually and physically and also expose all her dark secrets.

Watch the video below;

This comes after the media personality described Ayisha Modi as a lesbian who sleeps with a top Ghanaian pastor’s wife for money.

Afia Schwar also accused Ayisha Modi of having sexual relationships with all the female celebrities she has organised parties for.