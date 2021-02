- Advertisement -

A bedroom picture of one of Afia Schwarzengger’s twin sons and his girlfriend has been circulating on social media.

The picture which was shared by the boy himself shows him getting all lovey dovey with his girlfriend.

The picture captures the young couple blowing each other kisses and social media has been buzzing with various reactions since.

He captioned the post, “Ma bby @naa.aa_k. How I live my life.”

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

Seems Afia Schwarzenegger’s sons are just as wild as their mum.