Information reaching us has it that the Tiktok son of Afia Schwarzenegger identified as Nanaba the Traveller is currently in the grips of the police.

Nanaba the Traveller has made for himself on the app by adapting the style of the controversial media personality to insult personalities and even went ahead to get a tattoo of her name.

Per the information from the source, he was arrested in connection with a fraudulent case levelled against him.

Following this, many people who have been attacked by Nanaba in the past have come out to jubilate over the arrest.

As it stands now, rumours in town have it that the CEO of SO Herbal who has been a constant receiver of attack from Nanaba is the one responsible for his arrest.

