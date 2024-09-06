type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwarzenegger's son Nanaba the Traveller allegedly arrested
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger’s son Nanaba the Traveller allegedly arrested

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Nanaba-and-Afia-Schwarzenegger
Nanaba-and-Afia-Schwarzenegger

Information reaching us has it that the Tiktok son of Afia Schwarzenegger identified as Nanaba the Traveller is currently in the grips of the police.

Nanaba the Traveller has made for himself on the app by adapting the style of the controversial media personality to insult personalities and even went ahead to get a tattoo of her name.

Per the information from the source, he was arrested in connection with a fraudulent case levelled against him.

Following this, many people who have been attacked by Nanaba in the past have come out to jubilate over the arrest.

As it stands now, rumours in town have it that the CEO of SO Herbal who has been a constant receiver of attack from Nanaba is the one responsible for his arrest.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, September 6, 2024
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
69 %
2.9mph
20 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways