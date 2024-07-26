type here...
Afiba Tandoh: “I met my wife in Ghana” – Obroni husband reveals in an exclusive interview (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Afiba Tandoh (3)

Afiba Tandoh’s husband, Mr Tony, has exclusively revealed in an interview with King Asu-B that he met his wife in Ghana contrary to the earlier claims of that they met in Dubai.

As disclosed by Mr Tony, he first arrived in Ghana in 2018 to visit his mother.

Earlier, he didn’t plan to stay hence he left and returned at the end of 2019.

Last video Afiba Tandoh sent to her friend before she was allegedly murdered by the rich Nigerian man surfaces

Unfortunately, he got stuck in Ghana in 2020 due to the closure of borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pressing on in the interview, Mr Tiny during his stay in Ghana in 2020, he met Afiba on social media and after exchanging contacts, they decided to move things from there.

Because he wasn’t in any relationship during the period, he proposed to her and they got married in 2021.

Source:GHpage

