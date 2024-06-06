type here...
News

Afiba Tandoh’s obroni husband speaks for the first time; Goes deep into hookup rumours and other secrets

By Armani Brooklyn
Afiba Tandoh (3)

In a recent TikTok interview, Mr. Tony, the Dubai-based husband of the late Abigail Afiba Tandoh has broken his silence following her tragic kidnap and alleged murder by Mr. Andrews Amechi.

This public statement marks the first time Mr Tony has spoken about the incident, countering claims and shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his wife’s disappearance and death.

During the interview, Mr Tony firmly denied allegations that his wife was involved in hookup activities, a rumour that had circulated in some media outlets.

He emphasized that he had always provided for Abigail, making it unnecessary for her to seek financial gain elsewhere.

“My wife is not into hookup. I gave her everything she wanted. There’s no way she would travel to meet another man in Nigeria for a meagre N1 million,” Mr Tony asserted during the interview.

Detailing the events leading up to the kidnapping, Mr Tony explained that Abigail, along with her friend Celine, were deceived by Mr Andrews under the pretence of attending a wedding.


The invitation came from a woman named Emmanuella, who Mr Tony believes worked with Mr Andrews to ensnare their victims.

Expressing his frustration, Mr. Tony criticized the Nigerian Police Force for their handling of the case.

He accused the authorities of negligence, which he claims allowed Mr Andrews more time to commit further atrocities.

“The Nigerian Police Force failed to do their work well, which bought Mr Andrew more time to continue with his atrocities,” – he lamented.

