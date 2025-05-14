Aflao: 5-year-old girl’s remains found under the bed of a fan milk seller

The peaceful community of Aflao in the Ketu South District of the Volta Region has been thrown into a state of fear and disbelief following the tragic discovery of the remains of a 5-year-old girl under deeply disturbing circumstances.

According to local reports, the young girl had been declared missing earlier this week.

Her mother, frantic and heartbroken, filed a missing person’s report on Monday that prompted a widespread search across the community.

That search came to a chilling end when police discovered the girl’s lifeless body buried beneath the bed of a man identified as Mr. Ahiable Yao David—a local Fan Milk vendor and a known member of a church choir.

Aside from the young girl’s remains, human body parts kept inside a pot at the suspect’s residence were also found.

Mr. Ahiable, who was well known in the area for his quiet demeanour and active role in church activities, is currently on the run.

“This is not something we ever imagined would happen here,” one resident told reporters. “We are shocked to our core.”

