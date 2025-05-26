AFLAO: Old man accused of stealing young man’s manhood

A bizarre incident at the Aflao border that has received mixed reactions from social media users captures the moment as an elderly man was accused of spiritually stealing a young man’s manhood.

The dramatic video which has garnered thousands of views captures a crowd of stunned onlookers confronting the elderly man for supposedly stealing the young man’s manhood.

Despite the intensity of the confrontation, the elderly man vehemently denied the accusation and insisted he had done no such thing.

However, in a desperate move to prove that his manhood had indeed been stolen, the young man pulled down his shorts to show that his manhood had spiritually gone missing and the elderly man was behind it.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.