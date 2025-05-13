type here...
Entertainment

Africa is useless without Nigerian movies- Nigerian content creator

By Mzta Churchill

Nigerian content creator, Parrot Mouth has insisted that Africa without Nigeria, when it comes to movie production is useless.

The content creator made the statement while he was adding his cent on a topic during a Podcast on Liz Media.

According to Parrot Mouth, should one want to become successful as an entertainer, one needs to go to Nigeria.

Parrot Mouth believes that Nigeria remains the biggest when it comes to movie production.

He advised content creators outside Nigeria who want to become successful to move to Nigeria as soon as possible.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Without Nigeria entertainers in Ghana are useless- Nigerian content creator

He chopped me after he sent me to buy “Diehuo” for him- lady reveals

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, May 13, 2025
28.5 C
Accra

Also Read

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Adom FM presenter and lady moaning

Soldier shoots girlfriend and her daughter to death

Sheila Mokaya
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways