Africa is useless without Nigerian movies- Nigerian content creator

Nigerian content creator, Parrot Mouth has insisted that Africa without Nigeria, when it comes to movie production is useless.

The content creator made the statement while he was adding his cent on a topic during a Podcast on Liz Media.

According to Parrot Mouth, should one want to become successful as an entertainer, one needs to go to Nigeria.

Parrot Mouth believes that Nigeria remains the biggest when it comes to movie production.

He advised content creators outside Nigeria who want to become successful to move to Nigeria as soon as possible.