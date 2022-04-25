- Advertisement -

Tema-based rapper Michael Owusu popularly known in the showbiz circles as Sarkodie has proposed that its high time African artistes are given diplomatic passports.

The CEO of Sarkcess Music emphasized that musicians serve as ambassadors for their country and must be able to travel freely.

These diplomatic passports, he continued, will be useful as they work to bring attention to their respective countries.

Sarkodie, who describes himself as an ambassador for Ghana, claims that it will be easier for him to spread the word about his country.

He was addressing some patrons before last weekend’s Accra in Paris event in Paris.

Watch the video below:

What do you make of Sarkodie’s suggestion?