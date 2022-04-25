type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfrican artistes deserve to be given diplomatic passports - Sarkodie
Entertainment

African artistes deserve to be given diplomatic passports – Sarkodie

By Qwame Benedict
Increase in fuel prices: Sarkodie reacts, reveals his next line of action
Sarkodie
- Advertisement -

Tema-based rapper Michael Owusu popularly known in the showbiz circles as Sarkodie has proposed that its high time African artistes are given diplomatic passports.

The CEO of Sarkcess Music emphasized that musicians serve as ambassadors for their country and must be able to travel freely.

These diplomatic passports, he continued, will be useful as they work to bring attention to their respective countries.

Sarkodie, who describes himself as an ambassador for Ghana, claims that it will be easier for him to spread the word about his country.

He was addressing some patrons before last weekend’s Accra in Paris event in Paris.

Watch the video below:

What do you make of Sarkodie’s suggestion?

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, April 25, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    88 %
    1mph
    100 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News