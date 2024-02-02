African husband who relocated his wife abroad shot dead by her wife’s boyfriend

A piece of sad news which is currently trending on Twitter confirms the death of one Mr Momoh.

The scanty details surrounding late Mr Momoh’s death have it that he was shot to death by his wife’s work husband.

The tragic incident happened in California in the United States Of America.

As reported, Mr Momoh relocated his wife from Nigeria to join him in America just last year July.

Just a few months after the relocation, she started cheating on him with a colleague at work.

Despite several confrontations at home, the woman was still cheating and this is why Mr Momoh decided to storm her workplace to meet her work husband (BOYFRIEND) but unfortunately lost his life during a heated exchange of words that turned bloody.

