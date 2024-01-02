type here...
News

African lady breaks Guinness World Record for longest tree hug

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ugandan climate activist Faith Patricia Ariokot has broken the Guinness World Record for the “Longest Tree Hug by an Individual” title.

Commencing her record-breaking attempt on December 29, 2023, Ariokot had previously endeavoured to break the same record on December 8 but faced challenges, including camera glitches that affected the documentation of her effort.


She hugged a tree for 15 hours, 19 minutes.


Prior to breaking the record, the Founder of ‘Faith In Trees’ expressed her determination to establish a new record time for tree-hugging, emphasizing her belief that “trees matter.”

“I attempted a Guinness World Record on December 8, 2023, for the longest tree hug by an individual.

Although I broke the record, our camera glitched and missed minutes of the attempt. For this reason, I will be reattempting this record on December 29, 2023. I am doing this because Trees Matter, and I need your support to make this happen,” tweeted Ariokot on December 23.

In a set of Photos from the historic event, she was adorned in a black T-shirt and khaki pants.


This endeavour coincides with another remarkable feat by a Ugandan, Chef Dorcus Bashema Kirabo, affectionately known as Mama D, who continues to extend her record time in a cooking marathon initiated on December 10, 2023.

Ariokot’s resilience has captured the attention of many Ugandans and Africans at large who rallied behind her, determined to witness her name etched in the annals of global records.

