Politics

African Leaders congratulate Nana Akufo Addo on his reelection as President

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Akufo Addo African Leaders
Akufo Addo African Leaders
Four African leaders, occupying various offices, have congratulated the President-elect of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo, for his reelection into office.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Nana Akufo Addo, with the NPP, secured another 4-year tenure in office after been declared winners in the 2020 election.

The opposition NDC has since the declaration rejected the results as announced by the Electoral Commission led by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, claiming the election was rigged.

At a presser, the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, was convinced that the results as declared by the EC was not a true depiction of the will of the people and insisted that the NDC won a working majority in Parliament as well as the presidential election.

Contrary to their claims, a number of African leaders have already congratulated Nana Akufo Addo for staying in office.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, was first to roll out the red carpet as he congratulated Nana Addo for his reelection. He tweeted, ”I congratulate President Akufo-Addo on his re-election for a second term in office. I also commend the people of Ghana on the successful conclusion of the presidential and parliamentary elections – further proof that constitutional democracy has come to stay in West Africa.”

Buhari’s tweet was followed by Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame, as he wrote, ”Congratulations to my brother and friend President @NAkufoAddo on your re-election. It is a testament to the trust the people of Ghana have placed in you. We look forward to continued friendship between our two nations and collaboration towards the prosperity of our people.”

Furthermore, Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, also called Akufo Addo a brother and looked forward to working with him.

He tweeted, ”My warmest congratulations and best wishes to my brother @NAkufoAddo on his re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana.”

Finally, the former Vice President of Nigerian Atiku Abubakar said Ghana’s democracy is a paradigm for Nigeria and other African countries.

He wrote, ”Congratulations to President @NAkufoAddo on his reelection. The smooth conduct of the Ghana elections should be an eye-opener to our nation.”

Congratulations to President Akufo Addo and we wish him success in his second term.

Source:GHPAGE

