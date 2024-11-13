African Leaders Don’t Have Sense But Want To Rule With Their Foolishness- Cheddar

Ghanaian business mogul turned politician, Cheddar also known as “The Man Behind the Mask” has lost his cool on African rulers, in other words, politicians in Africa.

Cheddar has expressed his disappointment in African leaders during one of his campaign tours, which Gh page has chanced on.

Speaking before some voters, Cheddar stated that, unlike other leaders in other jurisdictions, African leaders are not sensible.

Cheddar claims whilst other politicians and rulers in other jurisdictions think about the well-being of their people, African leaders become leaders for their gluttony.

He also talked about how African leaders, even though cannot lead the people well, will not allow the youngsters who have the sense and the capability to lead.

He noted that these aged African leaders will do their best to sabotage the youngster who wishes to rule because they have the people at heart.