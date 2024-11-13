GhPageEntertainmentAfrican Leaders Don’t Have Sense But Want To Rule With Their Foolishness-...
Entertainment

African Leaders Don’t Have Sense But Want To Rule With Their Foolishness- Cheddar

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Ghanaian business mogul turned politician, Cheddar also known as “The Man Behind the Mask” has lost his cool on African rulers, in other words, politicians in Africa.

Cheddar has expressed his disappointment in African leaders during one of his campaign tours, which Gh page has chanced on.

Speaking before some voters, Cheddar stated that, unlike other leaders in other jurisdictions, African leaders are not sensible.

Cheddar claims whilst other politicians and rulers in other jurisdictions think about the well-being of their people, African leaders become leaders for their gluttony.

He also talked about how African leaders, even though cannot lead the people well, will not allow the youngsters who have the sense and the capability to lead.

He noted that these aged African leaders will do their best to sabotage the youngster who wishes to rule because they have the people at heart.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways