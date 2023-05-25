African man weds male lover in France – Wedding photos causes stir online

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A UK-based gay Nigerian man, identified as Tosin Ojutalayo, has officially tied the knot with his lover, Andrew Odong.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held at Castle Bay in Hyères, France.



He disclosed that their love story began a decade ago when Andrew first slid into his DM while he was in a relationship.

Tosin, who prides himself on being a faithful partner, said he immediately shut down the advances. However, fate had a different plan.

Two months later, they unexpectedly crossed paths at a dinner party, reigniting their connection.

Sharing their unique love story on the platform, he wrote, “He slid into my DMs while I was in a relationship, and I shut it down, of course, because #YorubaMenDontCheat. Then, 2 months later (now single), I walked into a dinner party, and he was there. 10 years later, we’re getting married in 2 weeks.”



In another post via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, May 23 he revealed that they are now married.



“Update: We got married,” he captioned their wedding photos.

