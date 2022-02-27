Ukraine: Africans reportedly being blocked from getting on trains as they try to flee the country [Video]

- Advertisement -

Some Africans, according to the report, have been denied access to trains and public transport as they try to flee Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

A video gives an account of some Africans being forced out of the train they had decided to board by soldiers who prefer giving the opportunity to citizens first.

Concerns about racism have been raised as many do not understand why Ukrainians would be cold towards Africans and blacks who were trying to leave the country for safety.

Per the content of the video, the soldiers were seen at the entrance of the train as they fend off Africans and blacks who tried to get on board. Special treatment was given to non-Africans.

Efya Wusuwaa wrote: Yet Ghanaians will tweet let’s pray for Ukraine meanwhile u same person has never gone on ur knees to pray for ghana ?. When will Africans be considered as people in this world?

Aaron wrote: This may seem like racism but they are prioritizing their citizens first which every country would have done in hard times that they are in

Angry bird wrote: It’s the way the world operates. Africans don’t have an opinion on racial issues. In times of war, whites use blacks as shields in the field. Is the way of life

