Entertainment

Afrochella organizers call out Asakaa Boys for ‘lying’ that they performed for free; receipts of payment provided [Video]

By Albert
Afrochella organizers call out Asakaa Boys for 'lying' that they performed for free; receipts of payment provided [Video]
Organizers of the annual Afrochella concert have called out Asakaa Boys by setting the records straight about the brouhaha surrounding whether the artists were paid or not.

Members of the Asakaa Boys group had come out to state that after their performance, they were not paid what was due them…in fact, they added that they performed freely without receiving a dime.

On the back of the accusation, organizers have provided receipts of payment to debunk the news about the fact that they failed to pay the Asakaa Boys for their performance.

Speaking with Jay Foley on Joy Prime, the organizers provided receipts of payment and also intimated that the Asakaa Boys were paid what they were due. They also insisted that no artiste on the night performed for free.

They made these clarifications as a conscious attempt to redeem their image which had been soiled by what some members of the Asakaa Boys have said concerning the fact that Afrochella failed to pay them for their performance.

