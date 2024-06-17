Dancers Afronita and her protégé Abigail Dromo have been in the news since last week after reports that there was confusion between them.

Well, the two after their beautiful performance in the United Kingdom on the Britain Got Talent show have finally landed in Ghana.

The two dancers arrived happily together flanked by their family members and met at the arrival hall by some kids from Afronita’s Afro Star dance crew.

A video available shows Afronita and Abigail beaming with smiles as they walk out of the arrival hall and the Kotoka International Airport terminal three to see their fans and families gathered at the airport to welcome them.

Now that they are both in the country, we wait to hear from them the way forward as so many rumours have been flying around on the internet about the tension between both families