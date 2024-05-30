Afronita and Abigail qualify for the finals of Britain Got Talent (BGT) 2024 

Afronita and Abigail have advanced to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) 2024 after an outstanding performance at the semi-finals.

Their impressive dance routine, set to “Azonto” by Fuse ODG, “Who Run the World” by Beyoncé, and “Gweta” by Toofan, earned them a standing ovation from both the audience and judges.

The duo’s engaging performance received high accolades for its originality and skill, raising the bar for other contestants as the competition advances.

Afronita and Abigail’s success in the semi-finals underlines their potential to triumph in the grand finale, making them top contenders for the grand prize.

Fans and supporters are eagerly awaiting their next act, hoping to see them continue their exceptional run. Their journey on BGT 2024 has been motivational, showcasing their commitment and talent.

Their hard work and remarkable performance have positioned them as favourites in the competition, and their standing ovation at the semi-finals is a mark of their dedication and excellence.

As they gear up for the finals on Sunday, June 2nd, Afronita and Abigail are eyeing the cash prize of £250,000 (GHS 4,696,400.00). Their standout performance has won over many hearts, and their journey continues to inspire.

With their creativity and talent, Afronita and Abigail have proven to be strong contestants, and their upcoming performance is highly anticipated.

Their journey on BGT 2024 has been characterized by dedication, talent, and the ability to captivate audiences, making them a highlight of this year’s competition.