Afronita & Abigail get a standing ovation after their performance at Britain Got Talent (BGT) 2024 semi-finals

Afronita and Abigail received a standing ovation for their remarkable dance performance at the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) 2024.

Their choreography captivated both the audience and the judges, earning them high praise.

The duo’s performance showcased their unique talents and creativity, leaving a lasting impression. Their energy and skill were evident as they executed their routine flawlessly.

The audience was thoroughly entertained, and their enthusiastic response accentuated the impact of Afronita and Abigail’s performance.

Afronita and Abigail’s memorable performance has set a high standard for other contestants as the competition progresses. Their success in the semi-finals demonstrates their potential to excel in the grand finale.

Fans and supporters eagerly anticipate their next performance, hoping to see them continue to shine. Afronita and Abigail’s journey on BGT 2024 has been inspiring, showcasing their dedication and talent. to the world.

Their standing ovation at the semi-finals is a result of their hard work and outstanding performance.

This is a BIG WIN FOR GHANA!

Afronita, a dedicated 20-year-old dancer, recently launched her dance academy to mentor aspiring young dancers.

Her protege, seven-year-old Abigail Dromo, a deaf dancer, won Talented Kid’s season 14 with her exceptional talent.