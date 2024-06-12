Kofi Mahama an NDC sympathiser in the United Kingdom has confirmed that there is a rift between Afronita and Abigail Dromo.

In an exclusive interview with Rashad on Rash Hour on GhPage TV, the tension between Afronita’s parents and Abigail’s parents is so deep that they both came to the UK on different flights.

According to him, just like many Ghanaians out there, he had no idea that there were issues between the parents of the two until he was informed by someone from Afronita’s camp identified as Maame Araba Smiley.

He continued that he was informed by Afronita’s mum to get her food because she(Afronita) said she was too shy to message him to ask for food.

Kofi Mahama continued that he obeyed Afronita’s mum and drove to where they were lodging to meet Afronita.

In the car, Afronita questioned him if they should go and buy the food for them or if they should all go and get the food together and they settled on going to get the food together.

While in the car, he noticed that there was tension between them judging from the way the conversation was going.

Watch the video below: