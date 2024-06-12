type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfronita allegedly stranded in the UK - Kofi Mahama
Entertainment

Afronita allegedly stranded in the UK – Kofi Mahama

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Afronita-mum-Kofi-mahama-and-Afronita
Afronita-mum-Kofi-mahama-and-Afronita

Dancer Afronita is currently stranded in the United Kingdom according to one Kofi Mahama a supporter of Abigail Dromo after their BGT performance.

Looks like the alleged ongoing fight between the camp of Afronita and Abigail Dromo is not that normal.

Ghanaians have been full of praise for Afronita and Abigail following the impressive appearance and performance on the Britain Got Talent show.

But things are not good in the camp as it has been alleged that Abigail’s parents despite everything Afronita has done for their daughter are being ungrateful.

According to Kofi Mahama, Afronita and her mother are now begging the UK High Commission to buy them tickets to Ghana because they have no money for tickets.

He added that on his part, he and some people have been able to raise £2000 for Abigail and are ready to buy plane tickets for Abigail and her mother to return to Ghana.

Kofi went on to say Afronita and her people are now begging them to include them in their budget so they could all return on Monday for people to see everything is okay between the two.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
3.8mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways