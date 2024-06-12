Dancer Afronita is currently stranded in the United Kingdom according to one Kofi Mahama a supporter of Abigail Dromo after their BGT performance.

Looks like the alleged ongoing fight between the camp of Afronita and Abigail Dromo is not that normal.

Ghanaians have been full of praise for Afronita and Abigail following the impressive appearance and performance on the Britain Got Talent show.

But things are not good in the camp as it has been alleged that Abigail’s parents despite everything Afronita has done for their daughter are being ungrateful.

According to Kofi Mahama, Afronita and her mother are now begging the UK High Commission to buy them tickets to Ghana because they have no money for tickets.

He added that on his part, he and some people have been able to raise £2000 for Abigail and are ready to buy plane tickets for Abigail and her mother to return to Ghana.

Kofi went on to say Afronita and her people are now begging them to include them in their budget so they could all return on Monday for people to see everything is okay between the two.

Watch the video below: