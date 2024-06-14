Afronita cries like a baby over claims that she’s broke and doesn’t have money to fly back to Ghana – Video

The trending story spearheaded by Kofi Mahama that Afronita is broke and doesn’t have money for a return ticket to Ghana has been thwarted.

According to a close family source, Afronita is not begging for money to pay for her plane ticket back to Ghana.

As alleged by the insider, Afronita’s family is more than capable of affording her plane ticket.

Speaking in a self made video, the insider further stated that Afronita has been crying ever since the story and that she is currently begging for money behind the scenes to return to Ghana.

Days ago, Kofi Mahama accused Afronita’s mum of being the one behind the ongoing beef between the camp of Afronita and Abigail.

According to Kofi Mahama who is friends with Afronita’s mum and has now switched camp to Abigail has disclosed that after everything he has witnessed, he can boldly say Afronita’s mum is the main orchestrator of the ongoing beef.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Rash Hour hosted by Rashad on GhPage, he disclosed that everything Quables who was the former manager of Afronita during her days at DWP is true.