type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAfronita entered BGT with Abigail's slot - More secrets drop as the...
News

Afronita entered BGT with Abigail’s slot – More secrets drop as the families of both dancers fight dirty

By Armani Brooklyn
Watch the full performance of Afronita and Abigail at the BGT finals

According to trending reports, Afronita and her mother have subjected Abigail and her mum to severe bullying.

It has also been alleged that Afronita is stranded in the UK because she doesn’t have the financial means to book a flight back to Ghana.

Amidst the ongoing fight plus accusations, Abigail’s aunt who’s currently based in the US has also joined the fight and according to her, there’s more going on behind the scenes than what’s trending on social media.

Subscribe to watch new videos

In a chat with IG blogger Tutugyagu, she alleged that Afronita entered Britain’s Got Talent on Abigail’s slot.

She further asserted that Afronita and her mother have taken Abigail’s mother’s courtesy as her weakness.

As suggested by Abigail’s aunty, Afronita and her mum should acknowledge the fact that she was able to get on the BGT stage because of Abigail.

Abigail’s aunty also clarified that they are not poor as perceived by Afronita and her ‘gangalia’ mother.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, June 13, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.5mph
40 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways