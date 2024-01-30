type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“How can she do that?”: Afronita joins Dancegod after betraying and leaving...
Entertainment

“How can she do that?”: Afronita joins Dancegod after betraying and leaving DWP – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Dancegod and Afronita have set tongue wagging with their latest TikTok video and raised loads of questions i regards to Afronita’s loyalty to DWP.

The duo jumped on OV’s latesr song, Saara and showed off their amazing skills and coordination.

The video comes days after Afronita announced her departure from the DWP academy, a dance group which has Dancegod as a founding member but no longer with them.

Many folks have speculated earlier on that she might join Dancegod’s new crew and their latest video has intensified the rumour even further.

Did Afronita ditch DWP just to be with her former boss and trainer?

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Check out the video below

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6sctbY4/

TODAY

Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Accra
clear sky
82.1 ° F
82.1 °
82.1 °
67 %
0.9mph
3 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more