“How can she do that?”: Afronita joins Dancegod after betraying and leaving DWP – VIDEO

Dancegod and Afronita have set tongue wagging with their latest TikTok video and raised loads of questions i regards to Afronita’s loyalty to DWP.

The duo jumped on OV’s latesr song, Saara and showed off their amazing skills and coordination.

The video comes days after Afronita announced her departure from the DWP academy, a dance group which has Dancegod as a founding member but no longer with them.

Many folks have speculated earlier on that she might join Dancegod’s new crew and their latest video has intensified the rumour even further.

Did Afronita ditch DWP just to be with her former boss and trainer?

Check out the video below

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6sctbY4/