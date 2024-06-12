Afronita and Abigail weeks after making Ghana proud on the Britain Got Talent show have another issue to deal with: a rift between their parents.

Information reaching us has it that their mothers are acting as their managers are fighting themselves on the next move for their daughters.

According to the information in town, Abigail’s mother is trying to be ungrateful after everything that has been done for their daughter by Afronita and her family including flying her to the UK.

It’s alleged that a family friend and a huge supporter decided to take the girls out for a shopping spree and that was where things started getting rough.

It’s said that Abigail’s mother after seeing the things her daughter brought home complained that the things were of low quality.

Watch the video below:

See screenshot of the banter on social media