An uncle of Abigail Dromo identified as Amos has accused Afronita‘s mum of trying to kick against a scholarship for Abigail in the UK.

According to him, he was informed by Abigail’s mum that an organization wanted to give her daughter a full scholarship in the UK.

He said this was after the finals of the show when they went to visit the Ghana High commissioner a conversation about a scholarship for his niece came up.

Amos claimed that he was told by Abigail’s mum that Afronita’s mother wanted to kick against it.

He claimed that the statement made by Afronita’s mum was that Abigail already has a scholarship running in Ghana and it wouldn’t be in the best interest if another scholarship is given to her.

He added that it was at this point that Abigail’s mother spoke out to say the scholarship Afronita’s mum was referring to had ended or would end in a few weeks and it was a dance school scholarship, not an educational scholarship.

Watch the video below: