GhPageNewsAfronita receives a brand new Toyota CH-R to mark her 21st birthday
News

Afronita receives a brand new Toyota CH-R to mark her 21st birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
Afronita
Afronita

Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, affectionately known as Afronita, celebrated her 21st birthday in grand style. As a surprise gift from her family, she received a brand-new car.

The heartwarming gesture, marked by an emotional moment where Afronita was blindfolded and led to the car, left her overwhelmed with gratitude.

Her mother handed her the keys which symbolised a proud milestone in the young dancer’s life.

Afronita has become a household name in Ghana’s entertainment industry and inspired countless fans with her talent and resilience.

Starting her journey with the prestigious DWP Academy, she honed her dance skills and built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most dynamic performers.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Sunday, December 1, 2024
Accra
haze
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
48 %
2.6mph
83 %
Sun
89 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
87 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways