Afronita receives a brand new Toyota CH-R to mark her 21st birthday

Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, affectionately known as Afronita, celebrated her 21st birthday in grand style. As a surprise gift from her family, she received a brand-new car.

The heartwarming gesture, marked by an emotional moment where Afronita was blindfolded and led to the car, left her overwhelmed with gratitude.

Her mother handed her the keys which symbolised a proud milestone in the young dancer’s life.

Afronita has become a household name in Ghana’s entertainment industry and inspired countless fans with her talent and resilience.

Starting her journey with the prestigious DWP Academy, she honed her dance skills and built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most dynamic performers.