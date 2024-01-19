After 16 years, GH man discovers that he isn’t the biological father of his daughter (Video)

- Advertisement -

In a heart-wrenching episode on Mama Efe’s show, a Ghanaian man in his early 40s, Danso, was left devastated after discovering that he is not the biological father of his 16-year-old daughter.



The shocking revelation came from the teenager herself, who disclosed that her known father wasn’t her biological father, but rather a man named Amoako.

According to the young girl, she had been subjected to relentless teasing by her peers who insisted that Danso was not her biological father.

READ ALSO: The sad and shocking cause of actor Vincent McCauley’s death revealed



The truth, it seems, lay hidden for years until the emotional confession on the popular talk show.

Amoako, currently residing abroad, is the true biological father of the 16-year-old girl.

Attaa, the teenage girl’s biological mother, who was also present on the show, admitted and confessed to sleeping with Amoako 16 years ago.



The confession confirmed that Danso was not the biological father of her daughter and that Amoako has a rightful claim to paternity.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Yolo star and veteran actor, Vincent McCauley dies; Ghanaians sadly react to the tragic news

READ ALSO: Photos: ‘Things We Do For Love’ Actor Vincent McCauley Jr. Marries At Long Last