After 53 years, Kirk Franklin finds out his father is not his biological father, his mother lied

After 53 years, ace American gospel musician, Kirk Franklin realized the man he thought was his biological father is not his father.

He just found out who his real dad was and his mother is still lying about it and insisting that’s not his father even after 2 DNA tests showed 99.999% match.

According to the Singer, he went to a burial in the neighborhood where he grew up. One thing led to the other and the man just mentioned that he dated Derby (Kirk Franklin’s mum) briefly.

That’s how the gossips started spreading and the man willingly accepted for a DNA test and brought his sample for it to be done. It showed 99.9%.

Franklin confronted his mum, who lied and cried and insisted for another test to be done.

Second test was done, it showed 99.9% and she still said it’s not true.

According to Kirk in a documentary released dubbed “Father’s Day”, he didn’t receive the love and care a child must have not knowing the man he was calling ‘daddy’ wasn’t his actual father. He went on to add that he rarely even saw his own mother.

Who is Kirk Franklin’s biological father?

However, Kirk Franklin’s new found biological father is called Rick Hubbert and a reunion has already been set to place after Kirk visited his home which is 10 minutes away from his mother’s place.

We’ll keep you updated with new happenings to this breakout story.