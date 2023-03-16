After 7 years in ‘ashawo’ business I have been able to buy a house and a car for myself and parents – Lady brags

- Advertisement -

A young lady has celebrated her achievements in life as she reveals how her life transformed after spending seven solid years in the prostitution business.



According to her, she joined the ‘ashawo’ business about 7 years ago and has since built a mansion, bought a car for her dad, a shop for her mum and sent her siblings to the best schools in Nigeria.

Listing her achievement in life, the young lady expressed gratitude to God for making things run smoothly for her because she used to struggle a lot before joining the ‘ashawo’ business.



She captioned her thanksgiving video as;



“7 years in ashawo business. Got myself a mansion, a car for my dad, my siblings are going to the best schools in Nigeria. It can only be God.”



The video has since generated massive reactions as social media users rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Some reactions are shown below:

@Marian Nartey217: said, “What’s will profit a man to gain the whole world and losses his soul, it’s time to work for your soul?”

@Gifty said, “At least you use the money do better thing congratulations once more again ???.”

@golden gift said, “At least you use the money for important things, congrats dear.”

@Queenie5978624387753 said, “Happy for u sis at least u didn’t take ur siblings to join u doing it like one friend i heard that year she is currently 12 years now no achievement.”

@Queen Helena said, “Is this a joke or something ?????”

Baby Love4571 said, “My dear you did really well for yourself some girls carry their own buy loud and colorado.”