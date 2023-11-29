After finding her dream man, lady weeps bitterly as her genotype fails to match that of her partner

- Advertisement -

In a tearful and emotional video that has since gone viral on TikTok, a lady identified as Hannah Queen revealed that her anticipation of exchanging marital vows with the man of her dreams has been shattered due to a mismatch in their genotypes.



The heartbroken lady, who had previously believed she had found true love, took to the social media platform to share her pain with the world.

“Now that I found true love, genotype wants to separate us. I miss you baby,” – the video caption read.



Hannah was seen sobbing uncontrollably as she expressed the devastation of realizing that she and her partner’s genotypes are incompatible.

The emotional clip has sparked a wave of reactions from social media users, who have flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and sympathy for Hannah.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Many have offered their support and shared messages of hope, while others empathize with the difficulty of facing such a hurdle in a romantic relationship.

Below are how some social media users have reacted to the sad story…



@Akpai Bestie Favour said; “We wey our genotype no dey select we no come see man.”

@Pretty lee said; “I no even know my genotype as I old reach.”

@Smallie commented; “Come to my church, God will change ur genotype. Mine was changed through prayers.”

@ARAMIDE said; “Make we dey check genotype before we start to dey date o.”

@Whitemoney said; “I don’t know my genotype and I’m not ready to do anything, what about those ones who get pregnant without doing genotype.”

@horlardaryo said; “If me and the person I love Genotype no match omo we go adopt child. I can’t lose the person I love for the kids I never see never.”

@bright commented; “My own and that of my man match. but one pastor said we can’t marry each other. I’m tired.”

Watch the video below to know more…