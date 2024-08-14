type here...
“After paying GHS75K, I ended up in Togo prison while on my way to Canada” – Ogyam shares sad story (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
In a gripping revelation that has stunned the entertainment community, renowned critic, Ogyam, has shared the harrowing details of his ordeal, which got him imprisoned in Togo while en route to Canada.

The story, which he recounted in a candid interview with Rashad on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, painted a picture of deception and bureaucratic failure.

According to Ogyam, his journey to Canada took a disastrous turn after he sought the help of Ohemaa Jackie, a so-called ‘connection woman’ reputed for facilitating international travel.

Ohemaa Jackie led him to Togo under the pretence of arranging his travel to Canada. However, what followed was anything but a straightforward trip.

Upon arrival in Togo, Ogyam was instructed to board an Okada, a motorcycle taxi, which transported him to the airport.

This seemingly routine part of his journey took a dark twist when he encountered serious trouble during the check-in process.

Airport authorities detained him upon discovering that the documents he was carrying were fraudulent.

Ogyam revealed that Ohemaa Jackie had charged him a staggering GHS75,000 for her services.

In addition to the hefty fee, she provided him with a fake passport under the name Lord Obiri Yeboah.

The possession of counterfeit documents is a serious offence, and it was this infraction that led to Ogyam’s imprisonment in Togo.

Watch the video below to know more…

