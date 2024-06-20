After two months of marriage, GH man threatens to divorce wife because she eats too much – Video

A Ghanaian woman’s two-month-old marriage is on the brink of collapse over the quantity of food she eats at home.

According to the unidentified woman, her husband is threatening to walk out of the marriage because he can no longer bear her eating habit, which is draining his meagre resources.

Since the inception of their marriage, she said her husband constantly complained about the quantity of food she ate in the house, tagging her as a foodie.

ed woman said her husband reported the issue to her family and some of their community elders, asking them to advise her to cut down on her food intake

Narrating her ordeal to Auntie Naa on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the woman said that because of the constant complaints, she has decided to reduce her daily meal from three squares to two, in the morning and evening.

Despite this, she said her husband, whom she met through one of her brothers, is still complaining, disturbing her peace of mind.

“After three to five days into the marriage, anytime I cook or eat, my husband complains that I eat too much. He bought two cups of sugar and tins of milk but when I use them he complains and says that that I have finished them all in one week,” she said.