type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAfter two months of marriage, GH man threatens to divorce wife because...
News

After two months of marriage, GH man threatens to divorce wife because she eats too much – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
After two months of marriage, GH man threatens to divorce wife because she eats too much - Video

A Ghanaian woman’s two-month-old marriage is on the brink of collapse over the quantity of food she eats at home.

According to the unidentified woman, her husband is threatening to walk out of the marriage because he can no longer bear her eating habit, which is draining his meagre resources.

Since the inception of their marriage, she said her husband constantly complained about the quantity of food she ate in the house, tagging her as a foodie.

After two months of marriage, GH man threatens to divorce wife because she eats too much - Video

ed woman said her husband reported the issue to her family and some of their community elders, asking them to advise her to cut down on her food intake

Narrating her ordeal to Auntie Naa on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the woman said that because of the constant complaints, she has decided to reduce her daily meal from three squares to two, in the morning and evening.

Despite this, she said her husband, whom she met through one of her brothers, is still complaining, disturbing her peace of mind.

“After three to five days into the marriage, anytime I cook or eat, my husband complains that I eat too much. He bought two cups of sugar and tins of milk but when I use them he complains and says that that I have finished them all in one week,” she said.

@auntie_naa_addict

#oyerepa_afutuo #oyerepafm #auntienaa #goviral #trendingvideo #ghanatiktok?? #fypppppppppppppp @Ice-tee_Canadian

? original sound – Auntie Naa_addict

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, June 20, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
2.6mph
40 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways