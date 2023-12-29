Afua Aduonum singathon disqualified? Here’s all you need to know

- Advertisement -

Afua Aduonum singathon – Currently, there’s a trending story on social media by some unscrupulous people that Guinness World Records has disqualified Afua Aduonum for flouting some of the laws governing the sing-a-thon.

Before we delve deep into this discussion, let’s take a quick look at the Guinness World Records’ rules for Sing-a-thon.

(1) Applications for this record title are granted to applicants who are 16 years of age or over.

(2) The songs sung throughout the attempt must be recognisable and performed to a reasonable standard. This is at the discretion of the Guinness World Records.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

(3) Singing must be continuous with only brief pauses of not more than 30 seconds allowed between songs.

(4) Each piece of music performed must last for at least two minutes.

READ ALSO: Shocking moment Ebony’s spirit visited Afua Aduonum during her Sing-A-Thon (Video)



(5) No piece of music may be repeated in performance within four hours. Songs can only repeated after 4 hours.

(6) Applicant is permitted to take a five-minute break every hour or 20-minute breaks after four hours.

(7) Improvisation or jamming is not allowed.

(8) Applicants may be accompanied or not accompanied. If accompanied, no musician may play for more than four hours, after which they must take a break of a least four hours.



(9) After the attempt, a playlist of all tunes performed must be maintained and submitted with the claim.

Looking at the aforementioned laws, it can be convincingly stated that Afua Aduonum abided by all of them in the layman’s view – Hence only officials of Guinness World Records can pinpoint the exact law she broke that warrants her disqualification.

Until then, the report that Afua Aduonum Sing-A-Thon has been disqualified should be ignored as we all await an official statement from the Guinness World Record.

READ ALSO: Here’s the Guinness World Records message to Afua Aduonum that has made Ghanaians worried

READ ALSO: Emotional video of Afua Aduonum weeping after unofficially breaking Sing-A-Thon record goes viral