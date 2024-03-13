type here...
“Single fellow Ghanaians are in pain”; Afua Asantewaa and husband joins Tiktok challenge – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Popular Ghanaian internet sensation and Guinness World Record attempter, Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum are teasing Ghanaian singles after they joined a recent TikTok Dance challenge.

The pair decided to show off their dancing skills with Afua putting up an excellent performance while her husband on the other hand is seen just goofing around.

The video has since garnered loads of views and reactions on Ghpage TV on instagram where it was first sighted.

While some people admired them as the definition of “getting married to your best friend”, others chastised them as expected.

Checkout the video below

