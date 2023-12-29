Afua Asantewaa appointed Tourism Ambassador for Ghana

- Advertisement -

Currently, there’s an ongoing victory party held in honour of Afua Aduonum who ended her Guinness World Record Sing-A-Thon just this morning.

The all-white party is being held at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, the same venue where the singing marathon attempt was held.

In a momentous turn of events, Afua Asantewaa has been appointed as the new Tourism Ambassador for Ghana.

This announcement, made a few hours ago marks a pivotal chapter in Afua’s journey and promises to contribute significantly to the promotion of Ghana’s vibrant tourism industry.

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to the awesome news…

READ ALSO: Guinness World Records officially reveals the current state of Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon record

Good news — JEFF TYMER ????????? (@Jeff_Tymer_) December 29, 2023

Well deserved. Now they shouldn’t come frustrate her ooo. Get her all the resources to work. Luckily she’s into these things already — Snr KWAME OWUSU (@justt_kwame) December 29, 2023 Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Afua Aduonum speaks for the first time after unofficially breaking Sing-A-Thon record (Video)

READ ALSO: Sad! Afua Aduonum supposedly flouts Sing-A-Thon rules that might get her disqualified; Ghanaians argue

Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has finally ended her sing-a-thon that seeks to break the Guinness World Record for an individual’s longest ainging marathon.



She ended it around 7am on Friday, December 29, 2023, by doing 126 hours, 52 minutes according to the information zionfelix.net has picked on the grounds.



Earlier, there were conflicting reports about the time she was going to stop if she really wanted to break the world record beause of some of the unexpected breaks she took. READ MORE HERE

Afua Aduonum FAQs

Which Ghanaian is in the Guinness World Record?

A Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has successfully ended the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, exceeding the previous record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare.

Who is the longest singathon in the world?

Sunil Waghmare, he’s the current Guinness World record holder, for the longest sing marathon.

Who gives the Guinness World Record?

The brainchild of Sir Hugh Beaver, the book was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955.

Who checks Guinness World Records?

Guinness World Records has an expertly trained Records Management Team who undertake substantial research and verification checks to confirm whether a new record title has been achieved.

READ ALSO: Sad reason Afua Aduonum ended her Sing-A-Thon at 126 hours 52 minutes revealed