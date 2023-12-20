- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has sent a passionate appeal to the Electricity of Ghana (ECG) ahead of her attempt to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

In a video that has been made public, Afua was questioned about the event’s planning and how she would handle an ECG ‘dumsor’ that might arise.

The female advocate said that the singathon has well-thought-out plans.

She claims that in the event of a power outage, UPS and generators will be ready.

Following their announcement of readiness, she begged ECG not to cut off power during her singathon.

Afua Asantewaa pleaded with them to keep the lights on for her from December 24 through the first week of January.

Asantewaa wants to beat the record for the longest singing marathon by singing 2,300 songs from Ghana for at least 117 hours.