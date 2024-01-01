Afua Asantewaa ends up in hospital days after breaking the Guinness World Record

- Advertisement -

Graphiconline.com has revealed that Afua Asantewaa has been hospitalized after her incredible attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, the Ghanaian women’s rights advocate, journalist, and event organiser who captivated the nation with her singing marathon Guinness World Record attempt, has revealed she has been hospitalised since concluding her effort on December 29, 2023.

She is now compromised as a result of her daring attempt to break the previous record of 105 hours for the longest singing marathon. After an astounding 126 hours and 52 minutes, Afua decided to call off her effort to break the Guinness record, citing health issues.

“I’m in a very comfortable hospital ward to’tune my system back to how it was before because I denied myself sleep for five days,” she told UTV’s United Showbiz on December 30, 2023, describing it as “a comfortable hospital place which is like an apartment.”