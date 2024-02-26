Afua Asantewaa leaks chat with GWR; Reveals challenges preventing her access to her GWR portal

- Advertisement -

After being called out by Ghanaians for supposedly lying that she no longer has access to her GWR portal.

Yesterday, Afua Asantewaa claimed in the course of an interview with GhOne TV that she had lost access to her GWR account.

In the course of the interview, Afua Asantewaa alleged that she doesn’t even have a copy of her disqualification notice from Guinness World Records.

She further submitted that she strongly believes Guinness World Records was forced to make her rejection public because they expected her to confirm herself. Still, such never happened because of her inability to access her dashboard.

As stated by Afua Asantewaa, she’s a strong person hence there’s no way she would have kept her disqualification from Ghanaians if she received the unfortunate message first.

This statement triggered a lot of reactions from Ghanaians with many tagging her as a liar.

In the bid to come clean, Afua Asantewaa has provided a set of evidence to support her earlier claims that she doesn’t have access to her GWR account.

Making an appearance on GTV earlier this morning, Afua Asantewaa provided screenshots of her chat with a representative at GWR named Josie complaining to him that she cant access her account.

This set of screenshots has affirmed Afua Asantewaa’s claims that she indeed – Has no access to her GWR portal

